TV crews descend on port near Lancaster as filming for ITV drama The Bay continues

The fifth series of the crime drama series was confirmed earlier this year, and earlier in July we reported how the film crews had returned to the Morecambe area to begin filming

TV crews and actors were spotted at locations including Heysham Barrows, Heysham village and the Festival Market in Morecambe.

And this week filming has been taking place in Glasson Dock, with the Quayside Cafe closed for the first three days of the week while crews take over.

Lorries arrive ahead of filming for the new series of The Bay in Glasson Dock. Photo by The Dalton Arms

The Dalton Arms confirmed it would be remaining open throughout the filming schedule, and posted photos on social media of the village becoming a hive of TV activity.

They said on Facebook: "It may be dull and raining, but that's not stopping the cast and crew of The Bay.

"Such exciting stuff for our small little village.

"Access through the village is left at the mini roundabout and round past the school towards Bodhi Hill and down Tithebarn Hill.

Lorries arrive ahead of filming for the new series of The Bay in Glasson Dock. Photo by The Dalton Arms

"Please remember we are open as usual whilst filming is taking place although there may be some slight delays passing through filming locations.

"Parking can be found on the large carpark on the otherside of the village, and you're able to walk to us throughout filming breaks.

"The Dalton Arms will be open as normal from 12.00 Monday and Tuesday whilst filming for The Bay is taking place.

"Please be aware the bridge is closed for the two days (Monday and Tuesday) but you can access West Quay on the back road past the school.

Lorries arrive ahead of filming for the new series of The Bay in Glasson Dock. Photo by The Dalton Arms

"There will be traffic control on Tithebarn Hill during filming!"

A screening date for series five is yet to be confirmed. The show will centre around the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old university student whose body is found on the edge of the docks.

Information about the new series says: "Jenn, who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family.