A 29-year-old man from Lancaster, a 34-year-old man from Heysham, and a 30-year-old man from Heysham were all arrested after incidents at Vibe nightclub in Dalton Square.

They were all arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 46-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, and has been bailed until November 18.

Vibe nightclub in Dalton Square. Photo by Joshua Brandwood

A dark-coloured Ford Focus reversed at speed into the front of the venue before driving off at around 1.30am on Saturday October 22, shortly after staff had left.

A car also reversed into the front of the club on Wednesday night, October 19.

Windows at the nightclub were also smashed in the early hours of October 21.

Police are treating the incidents as linked.