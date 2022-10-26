Vibe was due to officially open last Saturday night (October 22) but due to a car driving into the building twice and causing damage, this had to be postponed.

Vibe Lancaster said on their Facebook page: “Vibe is a brand new company with new owners, new general manager and new door supervisors!

"We are proud to put people over profit and firmly believe safety is our number one priority.

Vibe Nightclub have announced their official launch party is happening this weekend. Picture by Josh Brandwood.

"We’re so excited to bring the best nightclub experience possible to Lancaster!

“Our official Launch Party takes place on Saturday - tickets are currently sold out, but we’ll let you know if more become available!

“On Friday we’re hosting the Halloween Latin Party, tickets are available at the link in our bio.

“Limited booth packages are still available for both nights, please DM us for more information!

“We’re still taking every precaution to create a safe and fun experience for everyone to enjoy.

"For more information on what we already have in place, check out our Safety highlight on our Insta page.”

The official opening weekend is from Friday, October 28 to Saturday, October 29 as detailed on Vibe Lancaster Facebook page.

