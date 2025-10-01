Regeneration ideas for Frontierland site in Morecambe expected ‘very soon’
The Frontierland Project Board is to give its views to Lancaster City Council’s cabinet, after considering ideas from developers and public feedback about the empty site overlooking Morecambe Bay.
The old Frontierland park closed in 1999 and the empty site was bought by Lancaster City Council in 2021.
Since then, the council has been keen to explore ideas for a new mixed development, possibly with leisure, hotel or holiday accommodation, in a joint venture with a developer.
At the latest full city council meeting, council leader Coun Caroline Jackson gave a written update on some key buildings and projects across the district, including a brief reference to the Frontierland site.
She said the Frontierland Project Board was due to come back to the council’s cabinet “very soon” with a recommendation for next steps.
She added that the cabinet and council chiefs are looking at key priorities and how processes might be speeded up before an expected shake-up of local government across Lancashire in 2028.
Recently, Coun Jackson said joint meetings had included developing a cultural strategy with local organisations and a discussion about the factors for success in the Morecambe Winter Gardens regeneration project with Prof Vanessa Toulmin, chair of the Winter Gardens Preservation Trust.
The Frontierland Project Board was formed by the council in 2023 to help develop plans. It expanded in 2024 to include community representatives with invitations to Morecambe Winter Gardens, Morecambe Town Council, the district’s chamber of commerce and council of voluntary services.
Last autumn, more than 30 private developers interested in the Frontierland site were asked to submit proposals and tenders to the council. Objectives were drawn up and public views sought in a survey and meetings.
More than 90 per cent of participants agreed with one objective for a leisure-led redevelopment at Frontierland that ‘matches the architectural quality and aspirations of the best developments along Morecambe’s seafront’.
Similarly, more than 90 per cent agreed that a redevelopment should provide ‘significant and wide-ranging economic benefits to Morecambe and the wider district’.
Almost 90 per cent agreed with one objective that ‘quality leisure uses’ would enhance Morecambe’s appeal, and 80 per cent agreed with creating high quality, flexible public spaces for events.
Breathing new life into Marine Road West to improve visitor numbers and connections around Morecambe was agreed by 90 per cent.
The survey stated: “Morecambe’s leisure offer has declined over the years, limiting its attraction to residents, visitors and businesses. This needs to change to make the town a more attractive place to live, visit and do business.
"Any new leisure uses will need to be financially self-sufficient and sustainable. Leisure uses could include hotels, apartment-hotel, recreation facilities, swimming pools, music halls etc.”
More than 80 per cent of people agreed that any new retail space at the Frontierland site should only be modest, to keep any impact on existing Morecambe businesses to a minimum.