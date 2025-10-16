Potential charges for new Lancaster car parks laid out as council applies to amend order

Potential parking charges for two new car parks in Lancaster have been laid out as part of a public application by the city council.

Lancaster City Council, subject to approval of Lancashire County Council and the police, have applied to amend an off-street parking places order.

This would mean they can add new city centre car parks to be known as Moor Mills 4 and Edward Street 2.

As we announced in July, the council has drawn up a new parking strategy which aims to support businesses and provide new parking spaces.

Current parking provision in Edward Street. Photo: Google Street View

Moor Mills 4 has 100 spaces for evenings, weekends and bank holidays, while a further 60 could be created in Edward Street 2.

The council has laid out potential parking charges for the two sites:

Moor Mills 4 Monday to Sunday 6pm-8am – £2.70 Sat, Sun & Bank Holidays only Between 8am & 6pm – Up to 30 minutes £1.20 Between 8am & 6pm – Up to 1 hour £2.20 Between 8am & 6pm – Up to 2 hours £3.30 Between 8am & 6pm – Up to 3 hours £4.40 Between 8am & 6pm – Up to 5 hours £5.50 Between 8am & 6pm – Up to 10 hours £9.50 24 Hours – Up to 24 hours £14

Canal Quarter 4 (Edward Street 2) Between 8am & 6pm – Up to 30 minutes £1.20 Between 8am & 6pm – Up to 1 hour £2.20 Between 8am & 6pm – Up to 2 hours £3.30 Between 8am & 6pm – Up to 3 hours £4.40 Between 8am & 6pm – Up to 9 hours £9.50 Between 6pm & 8am – Up to 14 hours within this period £2.70 24 hours – Up to 24 hours £14

