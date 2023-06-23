News you can trust since 1837
Plaque to commemorate Eric Morecambe’s chauffeur to take pride of place next to late comedian’s prom statue

A plaque commemorating Eric Morecambe’s chauffeur Mike Fountain is to be officially unveiled on the side of Eric's famous promenade statue.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 13:14 BST

Mike passed away at the age of 78 in May last year after a battle with cancer, the day after what would have been Eric Morecambe's birthday.

He worked as Eric's chauffeur and personal assistant for 14 years, and later went on to give numerous public talks about the comedian, as well as writing a book about his experiences.

Mike first met Eric after he suffered a heart attack, and the BBC hired a driver to take him to events - and Mike was that driver.

The new plaque in position to the side of the statue, depicting Mike continuing to be Eric's 'right hand man'.The new plaque in position to the side of the statue, depicting Mike continuing to be Eric's 'right hand man'.
After his recovery, Eric asked Mike to continue working for him, and the rest is history.

Now, with the help of Malcolm O'Neil from the Winter Gardens, Morecambe councillor Margaret Pattison and Carnforth businessman Peter Yates - who rescued Eric's Rolls Royce from a scrapyard in 2009 - a plaque has been put next to Eric statue on Morecambe promenade.

It’s been placed on Eric’s right hand side, to depict Mike’s role as the comedian’s ‘right hand man’.

Mike Fountain pictured next to the Eric Morecambe statue in 2009.Mike Fountain pictured next to the Eric Morecambe statue in 2009.
It will be officially unveiled at 11am on Saturday July 8, watched by Mike's widow Lesley and other family, as well as members of Eric's family.

Lesley, who still lives in Morecambe, said: “I just had the thought one day and Mike would have loved it. To have it done is just lovely."

Peter, who used to give talks alongside Mike, said: "He was Eric's right hand man, not just a chauffeur. He did everything with him and he told some lovely stories."

The Mike Fountain plaque at the Eric Morecambe statue.The Mike Fountain plaque at the Eric Morecambe statue.
Mike Fountain pictured in his driving gear in 1974.Mike Fountain pictured in his driving gear in 1974.
