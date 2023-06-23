In pictures: 24 years of striking a pose with the famous Eric Morecambe statue

Morecambe was thrilled to welcome our late Queen to town on July 23 1999 for a very important occasion.

It was the day the wraps came off the long awaited Eric Morecambe statue on central promenade.

Residents and visitors turned out in their hundreds to witness the unveiling of the bronze sculpture.

And since that day, thousands of visitors have descended on the town to strike a pose with Eric and have their picture taken.

The comedian, who died in 1984, remains a household name for his comic partnership with Ernie Wise, and his statue will continue to draw visitors for many years to come.

Here are just some of the pictures from our archives which show famous people and local people posing with Eric, plus some photos from that very grand unveiling and others that trace the statue’s last 24 years.

1 . Eric statue through the years Staff from Natwest in Morecambe Margaret Dickinson and Sharon Jones dressed up as clowns to raise money for Children in Need. The duo are pictured at Eric Morecambe's statue which was also dressed up for the day. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Eric statue through the years Coronation Street Star Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts, during a visit to Morecambe with local tour guide Peter Wade. Photo: Jason Bellinger Photo Sales

3 . Eric statue through the years The late Queen in Morecambe to unveil the statue in 1999 with Charles Wilson from Lancaster City Council. Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

4 . Eric statue through the years Morecambe resident and former chauffeur to Eric Morecambe, Mike Fountain, next to the Eric Morecambe statue. Mike passed away last year. Photo: Jason Bellinger Photo Sales