In pictures: 24 years of striking a pose with the famous Eric Morecambe statue
It was the day the wraps came off the long awaited Eric Morecambe statue on central promenade.
Residents and visitors turned out in their hundreds to witness the unveiling of the bronze sculpture.
And since that day, thousands of visitors have descended on the town to strike a pose with Eric and have their picture taken.
The comedian, who died in 1984, remains a household name for his comic partnership with Ernie Wise, and his statue will continue to draw visitors for many years to come.
Here are just some of the pictures from our archives which show famous people and local people posing with Eric, plus some photos from that very grand unveiling and others that trace the statue’s last 24 years.
