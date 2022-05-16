Eric Morecambe’s chauffeur Mike Fountain passes away at Morecambe home

Mike, who was also well-known for the talks he gave about the comedian, had been fighting illness for some time and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, aged 78, the day after what would have been Eric Morecambe's birthday.

Mike's friend of 23 years, Bob More, said he was "a wonderful guy with a sharp sense of humour."

Mike worked as Eric Morecambe's chauffeur and personal assistant for 14 years, and later went on to give numerous public talks about the comedian, as well as writing a book about his experiences.

Mike Fountain at his book launch in Morecambe Library.

Mike first met Eric after he suffered a heart attack, and the BBC hired a driver to take him to events - and Mike was that driver.

After his recovery, Eric asked Mike to continue working for him.

"He always said that when he was asked he said 'I will have to think about it...of course I will'," Bob said.

"He said it was a great experience and he was great to work for. He had so many stories he would come out with.

Mike Fountain, Eric Morecambe's former chauffeur, with the comedian's restored 1971 Silver Shadow Rolls Royce.

"He met all the stars that went on the Morecambe and Wise shows, but he was one of the nicest and most down to earth people you could wish to meet despite the showbiz connections."

Bob first met Mike in 1999 when the Eric Morecambe statue was unveiled on Morecambe prom.

"At the time I was working in a Morecambe and Wise tribute act playing Eric, and Mike and his wife would come to watch us," Bob said.

"After that we attended many events together, and we had real good fun.

Eric's chauffeur Mike Fountain outside the theatre with Eric's old Rolls Royce during Joan Morecambe's visit to the Winter Gardens in September 2012.

"We became very good friends, we had a great laugh. I think Eric's sense of humour rubbed off on him; he had a very sharp sense of humour.

"He was a wonderful guy, and it's another little bit of the era gone now."

Mike had continued to give his talks up until the Covid lockdowns began, and was then diagnosed with cancer during the pandemic.

But although his condition had worsened he was determined to give away his daughter Sara at her wedding last month.

Mike Fountain at his book launch in Morecambe Library with Eric's widow, Joan Morecambe.

Mike leaves his wife of 41 years, Lesley, a son, daughter and two grandchildren.

The former chauffer of Eric Morecambe, Mike Fountain, with Eric's old Rolls Royce