Motorists warned to expect delays due to road closure on White Lund in Morecambe

Northgate will be closed from the Bay Gateway junction to its junction with Newgate. Photo: Google Street View

Roadworks on White Lund Industrial Estate could cause delays for motorists next week.

Northgate will be closed on Monday July 14 from its junction with the Bay Gateway as far as the junction with Newgate.

Maintenance work will be carried out by Virgin Media on the footpath and road.

In addition, there will be some disruption to traffic along Northgate to its junction with Eastgate between Monday and Friday due to further maintenance work by Virgin Media.