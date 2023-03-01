Lancaster University graduate Andy Serkis to star in new Luther film on Netflix alongside Idris Elba

Four years on from the last episode of Luther, Idris Elba’s character DCI John Luther returns to our screens in the film Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Written by Neil Cross and directed by Jamie Payne, the Netflix film serves as a sequel to the original long-running series and will mark the final instalment of the story.

The Fallen Sun follows the maverick detective, who has been disgraced and is behind bars, as he breaks out of prison to defeat cyber-killer David Robey, played by Andy Serkis, who is terrorising the streets.

Andy Serkis will be appearing in the new Netflix film Luther. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Andy, 58, studied visual arts, theatre studies, theatre design and movement at Lancaster University in the early eighties and returned in 2019 to receive an honorary degree.

His professional acting career began at The Dukes where he appeared in their first ever Play in the Park – A Midsummer Night’s Dream – in 1987, and more than a dozen other productions. He is now one of the theatre’s honorary patrons.

Andy made his name on the big screen by playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

He has also played Snoke in three Star Wars films, Caesar in the most recent Planet of the Apes trilogy, and Ian Drury in Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, as well as Alfred in the 2022 film The Batman.

Andy Serkis, centre, as Lysander in A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Dukes' first outdoor promenade production in 1987.

Andy founded his own production company, The Imaginarium Studios, and has also directed several films.

