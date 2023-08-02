Lancaster sculptor’s John Ruskin and Beatrix Potter statues arrive at new home in Lakes

The life-sized bronze of Beatrix Potter sat on a bench talking to a standing John Ruskin have taken up residence in the grounds of the Damson Dene Hotel, near Bowness-on-Windermere.

They were made by Lancaster sculptor Alan Ward, a fellow of the Royal Society of Sculptors, at his workshop in Lancaster Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stunning life-sized statue of children's author Beatrix Potter depicts her holding her most famous creation - Peter Rabbit.

Alan Ward with his bronze statues of John Ruskin and Beatrix Potter. Photo: Louise Dewhurst

Alan took three months to create the relief of the famed writer, which is based on pictures of her in her 70s, before she passed away in 1943 in the Lake District.

Writer John Ruskin, meanwhile, is synonymous with Kirkby Lonsdale, after he described the breathtaking panorama of the Lune Valley and Underley Hall - now named Ruskin’s View - as ‘one of the loveliest views in England, therefore in the world’.The sculptures are joined in their new home by 100 slate models of many of the Lake District’s most distinctive buildings, made by retired builder Edward Robinson, from Flookburgh.

Jonathan Denby, who owns hotels, guest houses and B&Bs across south Cumbria including the Damson Dene Hotel, has taken in the models.

Damson Dene Hotel featured in a Channel 4 fly-on-the-wall documentary series in 2010 which gave a light-hearted insight into the hospitality trade.