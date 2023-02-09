Lancaster sculptor unveils Ruskin statue for Damson Dene Hotel made famous by TV show

The artwork, made at Alan's workshop in Lancaster Castle, is to have molds taken from it prior to being cast in bronze.

The finished piece is destined for Damson Dene Hotel in the Lakes, together with a similar lifesize statue of Beatrix Potter.

John Ruskin is synonymous with Kirkby Lonsdale, after he described the breathtaking panorama of the Lune Valley and Underley Hall - now named Ruskin’s View - as ‘one of the loveliest views in England, therefore in the world’.

This scene was painted by the artist JMW Turner in 1822 and the picture so impressed Ruskin that he wrote: "I do not know in all my country, still less in France or Italy, a place more naturally divine."

Damson Dene Hotel featured in a Channel 4 fly-on-the-wall documentary series in 2010 which gave a light-hearted insight into the hospitality trade.

Lancaster sculptor Alan Ward puts the finishing touches to his sculpture of the writer John Ruskin. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

