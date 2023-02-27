More pictures of stunning Beatrix Potter statue currently residing at Lancaster Castle

These photos show the detailed work that has gone into Lancaster sculptor Alan Ward’s latest work.

Alan has created a stunning life-sized statue of children's author Beatrix Potter holding her most famous creation - Peter Rabbit.

The work will eventually be exhibited in the countryside that inspired her famous novels.

Alan took three months to create the relief of the famed writer, which is based on pictures of her in her 70s, before she passed away in 1943 in the Lake District.

The statue, which weighs 19 stone (120kg), will sit beside another sculpture of philosopher John Ruskin when its three-month bronzing process is completed.

Alan is exhibiting the lifelike figure of the children's author near his studio inside Lancaster Castle, before they're both transported to Damson Dene Hotel in the Lake District.

The sculptor said he had placed a model of Peter Rabbit, one of Potter's iconic characters, in her hand and hoped people would interact with his art.

He said: "It was lovely to take on Beatrix Potter.

"It was almost like having a dialogue with her because she was such a character and seemed even more so when she was old.

"She almost became like one of her own animal characters. I looked at almost every photo I could of her, and then I made a small model in plasticine about a foot high.

"They wanted Beatrix to be in her older age and wanted them sitting on a bench, but I decided to make John Ruskin stand up at the end.

"They're both built around steel armature and both made in clay.

"I don't class them as fine art, they're more a fun thing, really. The pairing of them in the position they're going to be will create a lot of interest."

Lifesize sculptures This model shows how the finished piece of John Ruskin and Beatrix Potter will eventually look.

Peter Rabbit Peter Rabbit sits in the hands of the Beatrix Potter sculpture.

Work in progress Work begins on the sculpture.

Attention to detail The finished Beatrix Potter clay mould.