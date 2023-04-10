Lancaster family says a big 'thank you' after ball raises £11,500 for two local charities

Freya Duckworth was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour on her optic nerve pathway when she was just two-and-a-half years old.

Her mum and dad Gemma and Billy wanted to pay back some of the many people who have helped them through this difficult time, and so the ball raised money for Team Reece and the Royal Lancaster Infirmary's Bay Hospital Charity.

The black tie event was held at the Mazuma Stadium - home of Morecambe FC - and included a three-course meal, entertainment, raffles, games and an auction.

Guests enjoying themselves at the charity ball. Photo by Joshua Brandwood

Gemma said: "The night was amazing from start to finish. We had our good friend Asher Loxam hosting the full evening and she had everyone up and dancing and laughing all night.

"We had a full gymnastics show from Dance Design School of Dance, Morecambe; they did such an incredible act 'Picture of the Dance show' and provided the perfect start to the celebrations.”

Gemma and Billy also thanked local businesses who donated raffle prizes and offered their services for free, including Del Design and Events Avenue who gave their time to decorate the event.

Gemma and Billy at the ball. Photo by Joshua Brandwood

They also thanked The Flower Cottage at Milnthorpe for creating beautiful flowers for the tables, R Leisure for the casino tables, Vibe for donating £150 towards the sax player, DJ Summer Jenkins and Steven Wren for his solo singing – both for free.

"And a massive thank you to everyone who bought tickets and made the night super special and one we will never forget,” Gemma added.

"Everyone was dressed up to the nines and had really made an effort.

"The [Mazuma] service was absolutely incredible - Jodie, Mike and Sue and all the staff did a fantastic job on running the whole night so smoothly.

Freya pictured during hospital treatment.

"Liam and his team did such a good job with the food, which everyone commented on as being such a high standard.

"Honestly from the bottom of mine and Billy's hearts we can’t thank all the local individuals and companies enough for helping us raise £11,500 for two charities that have helped us and been there for us so much these last 19 months."

Gemma also thanked the two photographers, Joshua Brandwood and West View Photography.

Freya's charity ball was hosted by family friend Asher Loxam.

Some of the entertainment on show at the ball.

Gemma with good friend Asher Loxam, who hosted the evening. Photo by Joshua Brandwood