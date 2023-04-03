News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
36 minutes ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
1 hour ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
2 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
3 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
4 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show

Pictures from charity ball held as a thank you from Lancaster couple whose daughter is battling a brain tumour

A glittering charity ball was held in Morecambe at the weekend as a couple say thank you for the support given to them while their young daughter is being treated for a brain tumour.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:24 BST

Freya Duckworth was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour on her optic nerve pathway when she was just two-and-a-half years old.

Since then her mum and dad Gemma and Billy, from Lancaster, have spent months taking her for treatment at both Manchester Children's Hospital and the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

They wanted to pay back some of those who have helped them through this difficult time, and so the ball has raised money for Team Reece, the charity set up by Overton teenager Reece Holt before he passed away, and also the Royal Lancaster Infirmary children’s ward.

The black tie event was held at the Mazuma Stadium - home of Morecambe FC - on Saturday evening and included a three-course meal, entertainment, raffles, games and an auction.

Thanks to Joshua Brandwood for the pictures.

Freya's parents Gemma and Billy pictured at the ball.

1. Freya's Charity Ball

Freya's parents Gemma and Billy pictured at the ball. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales
Freya pictured during treatment in hospital.

2. Freya's Charity Ball

Freya pictured during treatment in hospital. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Guests at Freya's Charity Ball.

3. Freya's Charity Ball

Guests at Freya's Charity Ball. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales
Guests at Freya's Charity Ball.

4. Freya's Charity Ball

Guests at Freya's Charity Ball. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
MorecambeLancasterReece HoltBilly