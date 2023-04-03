Pictures from charity ball held as a thank you from Lancaster couple whose daughter is battling a brain tumour

A glittering charity ball was held in Morecambe at the weekend as a couple say thank you for the support given to them while their young daughter is being treated for a brain tumour.

Freya Duckworth was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour on her optic nerve pathway when she was just two-and-a-half years old.

Since then her mum and dad Gemma and Billy, from Lancaster, have spent months taking her for treatment at both Manchester Children's Hospital and the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

They wanted to pay back some of those who have helped them through this difficult time, and so the ball has raised money for Team Reece, the charity set up by Overton teenager Reece Holt before he passed away, and also the Royal Lancaster Infirmary children’s ward.

The black tie event was held at the Mazuma Stadium - home of Morecambe FC - on Saturday evening and included a three-course meal, entertainment, raffles, games and an auction.

Thanks to Joshua Brandwood for the pictures.

