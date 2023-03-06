Lancaster couple whose daughter is battling a brain tumour say thank you with charity ball

Freya Duckworth was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour on her optic nerve pathway when she was just two-and-a-half years old.

Since then her mum and dad Gemma and Billy, from Lancaster, have spent months taking her for treatment at both Manchester Children's Hospital and the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

In between chemotherapy sessions, along with seven-year-old son Oliver, they have made the most of some precious family time thanks to Team Reece, the charity set up by Overton teenager Reece Holt before he passed away.

Freya Duckworth, who is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

Team Reece raises money to help children who are undergoing treatment for serious illnesses, and Freya's mum Gemma said they have been invaluable in helping them all to cope.

Freya underwent emergency surgery after being diagnosed with the brain tumour in September 2021.

"After surgery, we were informed the plan was for 18 months of regular chemotherapy at Manchester Children’s Hospital," Gemma said.

"Obviously this was a massive shock to us all, as Freya had been a perfect healthy and lively little girl, up to the totally unexpected sudden symptoms.

Gemma and Billy Duckworth with their son Oliver, now seven, and daughter Freya, now four.

"So our new normal became taking Freya to Manchester every week for her chemotherapy, with regular short breaks in treatment.

"Chemo affects the immune system and puts Freya more at risk of infections.

"We are therefore regular visitors to the children’s ward at Lancaster. She often develops a temperature and needs several days of tests and IV antibiotics.

"The staff at the RLI are amazing, especially Anya, one of the play leaders, and Rebecca, the nurses Jasmin, Megan, Wendy, Jo, both Katies and Claire, the advanced nurse practitioner.

Freya Duckworth, pictured in hospital during her treatment, with play specialist Anya.

"Each time Freya is admitted, they all make the experience as pleasant as possible, playing tirelessly with her and keeping all our spirits up.

"Often she needs to be kept in isolation to protect her from potential infections, which can be very challenging for us all, but the staff always try to make her stay fun.

"The toys she plays with in her room are often brand new and presented as gifts for being brave during procedures.

"There is always an abundance of craft activities which help while away the time."

Freya Duckworth, pictured in hospital during her treatment.

In between Freya's chemo sessions, the family discovered how important it was for them all to have a break from the routine.

"The couple of weeks after her blocks of chemo are important to us all," Gemma said.

"During the treatment weeks, she often has little appetite or energy and our focus is just getting through the weeks.

"But in her time off treatments, we get our old Freya back, as her energy increases and interest in doing things returns.

"This is where Team Reece stepped in. We were offered a week away in a Haven type property.

"This allowed the four of us some well-needed downtime and fun together, absolutely free.

Freya Duckworth, pictured in hospital during her treatment, with play specialist Anya.

"Team Reece provide this for families who have an unwell child and is entirely run by the charity.

"Holidays are extra expensive if there is an unwell child, as insurance is astronomical, and so this was very welcome."

Freya is now four and has been receiving chemotherapy for the past 16 months.

Having seen first hand the good work done by both Team Reece and the hospital staff, Gemma and Billy decided they wanted to give something back.

Their black tie charity ball will be held at the Mazuma Stadium - home of Morecambe FC - from 7pm on April 1. Tickets include a three-course meal and a welcome drink, and the evening includes entertainment, raffles, games and an auction.

Local musicians and a DJ have all offered their time free to help with fundraising.

"I hope people will enjoy a good night out, whilst raising money to allow the RLI kids' ward to keep providing toys and craft activities and Team Reece to provide holidays for families like us,” Gemma said.

"This is to thank and support others who have supported us and our bravest little Freya."

Tickets are still available at £65 each, and can be bought by contacting Gemma via her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gemma.cornthwaite

The ball is being held on April 1.