Vowing it will be his last ever full marathon and hoping to get a place in the Guinness World Records, Simon is running the London Marathon dressed as a medal and raising money for Asthma+Lung UK.

It is not the first time Simon from Lancaster has run marathons in fancy dress.

Starting in 2004, he ran his first ever marathon kitted out as a lobster called Bob. He returned as a lobster again in 2017 to claim the Guinness World Record as the fastest crustacean, a record he still holds. He also ran as an astronaut (asthmanaut) in 2014.

Simon has run the London Marathon five times - four of which have been in fancy dress. This year’s event will be his sixth London Marathon and takes place on Sunday April 27.

Simon Couchman will run the London Marathon dressed as a medal.

His wife Jennifer has made the medal fancy dress costume, which has to meet strict guidelines to qualify for a Guinness World Record attempt.

Celebrating his 50th birthday later this year, Simon is raising money for Asthma+Lung UK, having suffered with asthma since a child.

He said: “I have learned to manage my asthma over the years but as a child I couldn't even walk up the stairs and missed most of PE at school.

"I know how much asthma affects everyday life but it isn't the barrier to achieving your dreams as I was once told.

“I will be running the London Marathon one last time as my 50th and final marathon before I turn 50 in August.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me – any donations will help Asthma+Lung provide potentially lifesaving help and advice.”

Simon is the managing director of ICG, a marketing agency based in Warton, near Preston.

He and Jennifer have a daughter, Genevieve, and they live in Lancaster.

Simon has run (to date) 49 marathons, including a personal best of 2 hours 53 minutes, and more than 100 half-marathons.

An asthma sufferer since birth, he has raised money for asthma over the years in various fancy dress costumes, including the Asthmanut Astronaut in 2014.

To make a donation visit https://join.aluk.org.uk/fundraisers/SimonCouchman