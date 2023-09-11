News you can trust since 1837
Here's another gallery of Morecambe and Lancaster Reception Class children in years gone by

Many children are experiencing their first days at school this month.
By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Oct 2022, 15:36 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST

With this in mind, we’ve taken another look back through our archives for pictures of Reception Class children in Lancaster and Morecambe through the years.

And in case you missed them: First days at school: here are some Lancaster and Morecambe Reception Class pictures from our archives

Here are more Lancaster and Morecambe Reception Class pictures from years gone by

2016: West End Primary School, Morecambe.

1. All smiles

2016: West End Primary School, Morecambe. Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2015: Poulton Le Sands CE Primary School, Morecambe.

2. Say cheese

2015: Poulton Le Sands CE Primary School, Morecambe. Photo: Paul Simpson

2016: Reception Class RKD, Torrisholme Community Primary School, Morecambe.

3. Blue for you

2016: Reception Class RKD, Torrisholme Community Primary School, Morecambe. Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2016: Chestnut Reception Class, Great Wood Primary School, Morecambe.

4. Sitting proud

2016: Chestnut Reception Class, Great Wood Primary School, Morecambe. Photo: Kevin McGuinness

