First days at school: here are some Lancaster and Morecambe Reception Class pictures from our archives

Many children will be entering a classroom for the first time over the next couple of weeks.
By Debbie Butler
Published 27th Oct 2022, 06:30 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST

With this in mind, we’ve taken a look back through our archives at some of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of Reception Class children during their first days at school.

See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

Reception class in 2008.

1. St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Morecambe

Reception class in 2008. Photo: National World

One of the reception classes in 2008.

2. Lancaster Road Primary School, Morecambe

One of the reception classes in 2008. Photo: National World

One of the two 2008 reception classes.

3. Lancaster Road School, Morecambe

One of the two 2008 reception classes. Photo: National World

The 2009 reception class.

4. St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary School, Halton

The 2009 reception class. Photo: Kevin Walsh

