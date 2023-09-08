News you can trust since 1837
Here are more Lancaster and Morecambe Reception Class pictures from years gone by

Starting school is a big step for children and their families.
By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Oct 2022, 15:30 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:48 BST

The Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor will mark this big moment in our children’s lives by publishing a School Starters supplement later this year featuring pictures of the new pupils across the district.

Meanwhile, here’s a look back through our archives at some more of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of Reception Class children during their first days at school.

School starters at St Joseph's Catholic Primary, Lancaster, in 2015.

1. The great outdoors

School starters at St Joseph's Catholic Primary, Lancaster, in 2015. Photo: Rob Lock

Reception Class RJL at Westgate School, Morecambe, from 2015.

2. Blue for you

Reception Class RJL at Westgate School, Morecambe, from 2015. Photo: Donna Clifford

School starters at Ellel St John's C of E Primary School, Galgate, in 2015.

3. Taking shade

School starters at Ellel St John's C of E Primary School, Galgate, in 2015. Photo: Paul Simpson

St Mary's Catholic Primary School Morecambe Reception Class in 2011.

4. Cute picture

St Mary's Catholic Primary School Morecambe Reception Class in 2011. Photo: National World

