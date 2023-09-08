Here are more Lancaster and Morecambe Reception Class pictures from years gone by

Starting school is a big step for children and their families.

The Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor will mark this big moment in our children’s lives by publishing a School Starters supplement later this year featuring pictures of the new pupils across the district.

Meanwhile, here’s a look back through our archives at some more of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of Reception Class children during their first days at school.

In case you missed them: First days at school: here are some Lancaster and Morecambe Reception Class pictures from our archives

1 . The great outdoors School starters at St Joseph's Catholic Primary, Lancaster, in 2015. Photo: Rob Lock Photo Sales

2 . Blue for you Reception Class RJL at Westgate School, Morecambe, from 2015. Photo: Donna Clifford Photo Sales

3 . Taking shade School starters at Ellel St John's C of E Primary School, Galgate, in 2015. Photo: Paul Simpson Photo Sales

4 . Cute picture St Mary's Catholic Primary School Morecambe Reception Class in 2011. Photo: National World Photo Sales