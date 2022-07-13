Get involved in youth charity events in Lancaster and Morecambe this summer

The exciting mix of experiences include, amongst others, woodwork DIY, land art, textiles, green filmmaking, creative writing, upcycled band, printmaking, graphic design, and you can even learn how to build your own bike!

Places on the five week workshops are ready to be snapped up by young people in the Lancaster and Morecambe area and are being delivered by specialist practitioners.

The charity is working with local businesses including King Street Studios, Sunflower Cycles and Ethel & Em to deliver this unique programme over the summer.

Get involved with youth charity events in Lancaster and Morecambe this summer.

The workshops will run over the summer, each being one a week for five weeks, and will work towards Lancaster’s first ever Green Festival which will be held at Scotch Quarry. The festival itself will be an open to all, family friendly gathering and will take place on Saturday August 27, the bank holiday weekend.

The charity hope that the workshops offer young people in the area a fun-filled summer, the chance to find a new interests, meet new people and add to their CV and personal

statements.

Green Festival has been funded by the Arts Council England and The Areti Charitable Trust, with two of the events, ceramics, and the botanical labyrinth, kindly sponsored by Barton Grange Garden Centre.

Jenny Natusch, Founder and Pro-bono CEO said: “Absolutely all 11-18s are welcome! This creative, capable, forgotten age group have been described as “too old for the playground, too broke for the cafe and too young for the pub” and after two years of covid, they deserve to be given meaningful opportunities where they can feel full of purpose by making a real difference and feel connected to and proud of where they live by giving back!”

Escape2Make are also looking for volunteers for the workshops and festival, so anyone aged 17 years and older, please get in touch to be part of this inspirational summer event.