Eden Project searches for exceptional leader to make £100m Morecambe attraction happen

Eden Project bosses are on the lookout for an “exceptional project director” to take charge of bringing their £100m new attraction to Morecambe.

The job has been advertised as needing to be someone to be “responsible for project leadership and management that assures delivery of design, construction and experience outcomes” for the scheme.

The successful candidate would be based in Morecambe and earn £100,000-120,000, based on their knowledge, skills and experience.

The closing date for applications is January 27, with interviews due to take place in February.

An artist's impression of Eden Project Morecambe.

The Eden Project Morecambe is due to open in 2028.

The attraction will be housed in shell-like domes and will combine indoor and outdoor attractions, themed around Morecambe Bay.

Eden Project Morecambe is expected to bring in 740,000 visitors annually, as well as providing around 300 jobs, as well as supporting more than 1,000 additional new jobs in the region.

Eden is also planning a new site in Dundee, and the new project director would, in time, be responsible for its delivery too.

“This role is pivotal in balancing the complex, integrated elements of construction, horticulture, and visitor experience delivery, all while aligning with Eden’s vision of public benefit and sustainability,” says the job description on the Eden Project website.

“Reporting directly to the Eden Project CEO, this is a unique opportunity to shape a world class destination that leaves a lasting legacy for Morecambe and the Eden Project.

“The role is accountable for managing the contracted outputs and commercial relationships, providing day-to-day oversight and leadership on all elements requiring client-side delivery decisions.

“Due to the national profile and strategic importance of the project, the role will be required to consult, inform and manage stakeholder relationships within the context of both local and national government.

“You will be a key member of the project delivery team and will work with and support other team members to bring your major project delivery skills, knowledge and experience to steer the required outputs and outcomes across all programme workstreams.

“You will also be responsible, along with other members of the Eden Project team, for representing the Eden Project locally in communicating and engaging with the local stakeholders and wider community regarding project delivery.”

The successful candidate will have a minimum of 10 years’ experience in large-scale construction and project management, including managing projects exceeding a cost of £50m, a deep understanding of contract administration, proven expertise in leading multi-disciplinary teams and managing complex stakeholder relationships, strong familiarity with public procurement processes and governance, and exceptional organisational, analytical, and decision-making skills, with a track record of delivering projects within budget and on schedule. Experience in the charity or not-for-profit sector is advantageous.

They will also:

*Provide visionary leadership to ensure the project achieves its design, construction, and operational objectives within agreed timelines, budgets, and quality standards. Maintain a balance between construction excellence, visitor experience, horticultural integrity, and sustainability goals.

*Project Management: Lead all phases of the project, from pre-construction and procurement to commissioning and operational handover. Ensure rigorous oversight of design intent, procurement strategies, construction activities, and commissioning processes.

*Stakeholder Collaboration: Act as the primary representative of Eden Project Morecambe, liaising with internal teams, external consultants, contractors, and community stakeholders to foster collaboration and alignment. Maintain transparent communication with the Eden Project Board and other stakeholders, ensuring early identification and resolution of risks or issues.

*Operational Excellence: Implement robust project controls, mechanisms, and accountability frameworks to assure quality, cost efficiency, and timely delivery. Oversee reporting on design, scheduling, cost planning, and deliverables, addressing potential challenges with innovative and practical solutions.

*Community & Social Impact: Shape and measure the social value of the project, ensuring that it delivers positive outcomes for the local community in partnership with the Eden Communities Team. Promote sustainability and align construction practices with Eden’s mission and objectives for environmental stewardship and public benefit.

*Team Leadership: Inspire, mentor, and manage project teams, fostering a culture of collaboration, integrity, and excellence. Ensure knowledge-sharing and professional development opportunities for staff and apprentices.

*Handover & Optimisation: Coordinate with Eden’s pre-opening operations team to deliver seamless handover and commissioning. Lead post-project reviews to capture lessons learned and ensure ongoing optimisation.

In November, Lancaster City Council announced they had received a full agreement from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government enabling them to accept £50m of government funds towards the planned Eden Project Morecambe, as the accountable body.

This followed an announcement in the October budget that the new government would honour the £50m Levelling Up funding pledged towards the project by the previous government in January 2023.

So far £5m of this has been released by the government.

The Eden team has also been working on appointing a team of architects to develop the design of the new attraction.