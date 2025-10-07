Campaigners paint over red crosses on roundabouts across Lancaster district

Campaigners have painted over red St George’s flag crosses on roundabouts across the district.

Several roundabouts were painted with St George’s flags in August amid an online movement which saw flags springing up across the country.

And last month, Stand Up to Racism campaigners gathered with buckets, rollers and paint donated by a local builder.

They restored some of the graffitied roundabouts to their original white state, including some in Dolphinholme, Torrisholme and Lancaster.

Stand Up To Racism campaigners repaint the roundabout and lines in Ashton Road, Lancaster - close to the Jamea Al Kauthar Islamic Girls School.

"One positive aspect of the roundabout painting has been to get to know that there are active anti-racism people in Dolphinholme, and also, I’m sure, others who are less open in their support,” one Dolphinholme resident said.

At least 10 Dolphinholme residents joined the campaigners in painting over the red crosses a second time when they reappeared just days later, with one saying: “Again on Tuesday morning, my heart ached when I had a call to say that the roundabout had been vandalised again, and this time even worse than before.”

The resident said she “just wanted to sit and cry in the road” when she saw it, and had started to feel really unsafe in the village.

"I want all those who took the time to clean up Dolphinholme and other places to know I really appreciate what you have done,” she added. “It means so much to so many people."

Stand Up To Racism campaigners repainting one of the mini roundabouts.

At the weekend, campaigners did the same again in Torrisholme, this time also removing unauthorised flags from lamp posts.

One resident said he was upset to see the flags appear overnight, adding: “I am a white man who grew up and live in Torrisholme and even I found them intimidating.”

A spokesperson for Stand Up to Racism, a national movement with hundreds of groups nationwide, said: “The district’s local Stand Up to Racism group has swelled in recent months as more people resist the far right of this country.

"It was only a matter of time before the apparently innocent act of patriotism, putting a flag up on your own property, spilled over and took the form intended by its instigators.

Stand Up To Racism campaigners repainted one of the mini roundabouts in Dolphinholme.

"It is now weaponised against people, their homes and businesses. Just a few weeks ago racists terrified local asylum seekers by graffitiing red crosses on their house while they watched from inside.”

"Our message is loud and clear. We say refugees are welcome here. Reform UK and the Far Right have directly encouraged the racist attack locally by dehumanising people and using terms like ‘illegals’.

"We call on Reform UK to cease using such inflammatory language and instead begin to promote harmony and tolerance, reflecting the diversity of our Lancashire communities.