Mini roundabouts painted with St George’s flags across Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth

Several mini roundabouts have been painted with St George’s flags across Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth.

The roundabouts at Scale Hall, Crag Bank and by Morecambe Asda in Lancaster Road have all been painted with a St George’s flag in recent days.

Carnforth Town Council say they have reported the painted Crag Bank roundabout to the county council and police.

“Carnforth Town Council has formally reported recent actions at the Crag Bank Village roundabout – where the surface was painted in the style of the St George's flag – as criminal damage,” they said.

Eden Taxis shared this photo of Scale Hall roundabout on Facebook.

"The council is deeply concerned that this act may be interpreted as carrying anti-immigration sentiment, which does not reflect the values of our inclusive and welcoming community.

"The area adjacent to the roundabout is a public space maintained by Carnforth Town Council for the benefit of all residents. Any unauthorised alterations to the roundabout not only violate public property laws it creates an increased risk of an accident due to driver confusion and undermines community cohesion.

“We have contacted the relevant authorities, including Lancashire County Council and the local police, to ensure the matter is investigated appropriately.

"The council remains committed to promoting respect, unity, and lawful conduct across all areas of Carnforth.

"We thank residents for their continued support and vigilance in helping us maintain a safe and respectful environment for everyone.”

The painting comes amid an online movement which has seen St George’s flags springing up across the country.

According to the BBC, groups responsible for putting up the flags say they are ‘motivated by pride and patriotism’.

However, it has been suggested that they are provocative – with tensions high across the country with immigration protests taking place.

It is currently illegal to attach posters, flags, or notices to any public street furniture.

Lancashire County Council and Lancashire Police have been contacted for comment.