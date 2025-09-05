Councils and MP react after Carnforth red cross spray paint attack

Carnforth Town Council and Lancaster City Council have condemned a ‘deeply disturbing’ incident in Carnforth where red crosses were spray-painted on windows, threats were shouted and there was racially charged chanting.

A spokesman for Carnforth Town Council said: “The behaviour is abhorrent and has no place in our community. This is not who we are.

“Our towns and city are built on values of respect, inclusion, and unity.

"The actions of a few individuals do not reflect the character of Carnforth or the wider Lancaster district.

A man filmed himself spraying red crosses on a house's windows and door.

"We stand together in rejecting hate, racism, and intimidation in all forms.

"We commend Lancashire Police for their swift response and ongoing investigation. We trust that justice will be served and that those responsible will be held fully accountable.

“To those directly affected, and to all residents: you are not alone. Both councils are committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of every member of our community.

“We will continue working with the police, local organisations, and residents to promote harmony and ensure our communities remain safe and welcoming for all.

“We now call on our communities to stand united against hate. If you witness or experience discrimination or intimidation, report it. Speak out. Support your neighbours.

"Let us show, through our actions and our voices, that Carnforth and Lancaster are places of compassion, courage, and community.”

Councillor Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: "Hate and discrimination is completely unacceptable and has no place in our communities.

"Our district has always stood for fairness and respect and we need to continue to stand up and reject any attempts to sow division.

“We know that disturbing reports can sometimes circulate on social media, but I urge residents to check with trusted sources and people – including your local councillors, the city council, or parish council.

"By relying on accurate information, we protect one another from fear, division and the harm that misinformation can cause.”

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge added: “This minority of criminals do not represent our community and I join local councillors in condemning this abhorrent attack. I know Carnforth residents do not support criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

“This attack comes as part of an increase in misinformation being shared locally, often making false allegations about asylum seekers or ethnic minorities, or making claims that the alleged crimes of individuals means certain groups are more dangerous than others.

“People sharing posts claiming to have information or allegations should think twice. There are a small number of far-right activists who are deliberately spreading lies in our community, taking advantage of local people who really care for our area.

"Make no mistake, the people peddling this rubbish and encouraging violence don’t care for our community at all. They are only interested in stirring up hate and dividing communities to further their political agenda.”

Carnforth Town Mayor, Councillor Rowland Parker said: "I want to sincerely thank Lancaster City Council, Lizzi Collinge MP, Lancashire Police, and—most importantly—the residents of Carnforth for their swift and unwavering support in the wake of this shocking incident.

"Your solidarity and compassion reflect the true spirit of our town. Together, we will continue to stand against hate and uphold the values that make Carnforth a strong, united, and welcoming community."