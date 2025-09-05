Six arrested after red crosses sprayed on Carnforth house

A man filmed himself spraying red crosses on a house's windows and door.

Six people have been arrested after red crosses were spray-painted on a house while its occupants watched from inside.

A video circulating on social media, which has since been deleted, showed a man filming himself spraying graffiti on the home's windows and door in Carnforth.

The masked man also recorded the occupants through the window while shouting he was going to "spray your face" and chanting "England, England".

Lancashire Police said six males aged between 17 and 33 had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage to a dwelling.

The force said it was called to Lancaster Road at 7.30pm on Tuesday, (September 2) to reports of criminal damage, reports the BBC.

Four people - a 21-year-old man from Carnforth, a 19-year-old man from Morecambe and two 17-year-old boys from Carnforth - were arrested and have since been bailed pending further inquiries.

On Thursday two more men from Carnforth, aged 32 and 33, were arrested.

They remain in custody for questioning, a force spokesperson added.

The video was captioned with claims of wrongdoing against "illegals".

Police said no reports or allegations had been received in relation to this.

The force believed the online post was "potential misinformation".