Autumn announcement for Morecambe’s Eden Project North funding

Speaking in Prime Minister’s Questions today, Wednesday, Morecambe MP David Morris asked for news about the scheme, which was granted planning permission in January.

He said: “Eden Project North has been five years of my Parliamentary life. We have been through three Prime Ministers, four Chancellors, a plethora of ministers, but now we have got to the point where the Levelling Up bid is going to go in very shortly.

"We have got a shovel ready plan; we’ve got full planning permission. Does my Rt Hon Friend agree with me that it is money worth spending in Morecambe?”

Eden Project North was granted planning permission in January. Image: Eden Project International

In response, Dominic Raab said: “There is no greater or tenacious campaigner than the Hon Member for his constituents. He’ll know that I can’t discuss the details of specific bids but the next round of funding allocations will be announced in the autumn, so he won’t have to wait too much longer.”

Speaking after Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Morris said: “We are now at a critical time for Eden Project North, we have had all the political and ministerial support we can have, we have full planning permission from the city council and we have a fully thought out funding bid being submitted shortly for £50m from the Levelling Up fund.

"Today’s question keeps our campaign in the ministers’ mind as the funding bid is submitted but more importantly gives us an indication of the timescale we are looking at for the funding to be announced.

"We now know we are working towards an autumn announcement.”