All the shows coming to Lancashire in October including hit musicals & top comedians

October culminates with all the fun of Halloween but there’s plenty of shows to keep you entertained across Blackpool’s two main theatres before then!

Across October, a wide variety of solo-stars, plays and musicals will be on at the Winter Gardens Blackpool and Blackpool Grand Theatre.

To save you from scrolling through their websites yourselves, we’ve collated all the show listings from across the two venues below.

As well as the date, you can find some quick show information and the price of tickets.

Winter Gardens

A scene from The Bodyguard: Sidonie Smith as Rachel Marron is centre. | Paul Coltas

October 1-4: The Bodyguard – The international, award-winning smash-hit musical is back and stars international leading actor Sidonie Smith (Sister Act, Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Rachel Marron, Olivier Award nominated Adam Garcia (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Wicked, Coyote Ugly) and Matt Milburn (Coronation Street, Hollyoaks) as Sy Spector. Tickets from £23.95.

You can read out chat with the lead stars of The Boydguard here.

October 13-17: Britain’s Got Talent Judge Auditions – This is your exclusive opportunity to be part of the action and join the audience for one of the biggest TV shows in the UK, becoming the 5th judge as you sit alongside Ant & Dec and the celebrity judges, witnessing jaw-dropping performances live on stage. Free tickets are booked via https://www.applausestore.com/book-britains-got-talent-blackpool-audititons-2025

October 18-20: Blackpool Sequence Dance Festival – Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, this festival honours its rich tradition while introducing exciting new events, including three full days of sequence competitions complemented by evening social dancing. One day tickets are £35.41, two day tickets £51.73 and three day £84.63.

October 25- November 1: Wicked Wizard Of Oz – The World's Biggest Productions present a brand-new, breath-taking, Cirque staging of the Wicked Wizard of Oz featuring audience favourites Jordan Conway as the hilarious scarecrow, and Kelly Banlaki as Dorothy, a cast of 40 and spectacular aerial stunts and amazing special effects. Tickets from £21.75.

The Wizard of Oz, the Scarecrow and the Tinman in The Wicked Wizard of Oz. | submit

Grand Theatre

October 4: Big Girls Don’t Cry – Internationally acclaimed tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons starring a phenomenal cast and live band that will transport you back in time to 1963 and beyond for a magical evening enjoying two hours of non-stop hits and sublime harmonies from New Jersey’s finest. Tickets £35.

October 4 at 12noon: David Holt ‘Spiritual Teaching Seminar’ – Join the famous Spiritualist, Medium and Esoteric teacher at this fascinating seminar that teaches the art of meditation and decluttering your mind, as well as how to enter the receptive state for mediumship. In The STUDIO. Tickets £70.

October 4 at 7.30pm: David Holt ‘Evening of Clairvoyance’ – A unique supernatural experience with one of the UK’s leading spiritualist mediums who delivers mind blowing evidence of life after death.in The STUDIO. Tickets £32.30.

October 5: Elkie Brooks ‘The Long Farewell Tour’ – On her farewell tour following 64 sensational years of performing live, the husky-voiced singing superstar and her band will be performing all the hits from her illustrious award winning career in music. Tickets from £37.50.

Elkie Brooks peforms at Blackpool Grand Theatre on October 5 | submit

October 9: Gary Clarke Company ‘DETENTION’ – This thrilling new dance work has been co-commissioned by The Grand and marks the final chapter in a powerful performance trilogy from the celebrated choreographer. Tickets from £15.

October 10: Maximum Rhythm and Blues with The Manfreds – Get ready to snap your fingers and shuffle your feet once again to The Manfreds as they bring their highly acclaimed show back to The Grand, featuring original Manfred Mann members Paul Jones and Tom McGuinness. TTickets from £39.

October 11: Beyond the Barricade – The UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour is back for two thrilling hours of the very best of Broadway and the West End, featuring the songs that have made audiences return over and over for more than 25 years. Tickets £29.20.

October 12: Swan Lake – Imperial Classical Ballet makes a welcome return with its enchanting production of Swan Lake set to Tchaikovsky’s rich score, featurinh some of the most exquisite choreography and music ever created. Tickets from £37.

October 15-17: Noel and Gertie – Talented theatre actors Gary Tushaw (SunsetBoulevard, Sweeney Todd, The Mousetrap) and Rebecca Trehearn (Ghost, Showboat, Sweet Charity) bring style, sophistication and plenty of scandalous laughter in this charming celebration of the lifelong friendship between two of Britain’s most beloved stage icons – Noël Coward and Gertrude Lawrence.Tickets from £15.

October 19: Queen by Candlelight – Experience Bohemian Rhapsody in its fiftieth fabulous year in an enchanting new way with this captivating Candlelight Concert that will journey through Queen’s greatest hits, sung by talented vocalists and accompanied by a live band with the perfect backdrop of flickering candles/ Tickets £33.

A scene from Shock Horror: A Ghost Story. | submit

October 21: Shock Horror: A Ghost Story – Inspired by classic theatre ghost stories and cinema’s greatest frights, Shock Horror is a chilling journey into a haunted past, combining live performance and big-screen action, it’s full of shivers, shrieks and shocking revelations. Tickets £26.

October 22: New Dawn Fades – Get to the Heart and Soul of Joy Division with this re-energised and vibrant new production that tells the story of four ordinary lads who came together to form one of the most influential bands of all time. Tickets £32.

October 23: Johnny Cash Roadshow – The award-winning Clive John is back in this fast-paced production set on a Grand ‘Ole Opry style stage to bring you the very best of Johnny Cash, featuring some of the best musicians in the world.Tickets £31.50.

October 24-25: Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood – Celebrate the pure joy of Victoria Wood with this delightful evening of nostalgia and laughter with Paulus the Cabaret Geek (star of BBC1’s All Together Now) and Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aïda) on piano. In The STUDIO. Tickets £23.50.

October 24: Daniel O’Reilly: Let’s Have It – Brace yourself for a night of outrageous laughs and no-holds-barred comedy with the controversial comic’s brand new, in-your-face tour. Tickets £35.

Comedian Daniel O'Reilly performs in Blackpool this October | submit

October 26: Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love ‘The Meatloaf Story’ – Featuring over 25 of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman’s greatest hits, with an incredible stage set, ten-piece live band combined with Steve’s well-known sense of humour and stage presence, this sensational live show will have you shouting out for more as Steve and his cast of amazing singers and musicians take you on a nostalgic trip back in time. Tickets £40.

October 27-November 1: Blithe Spirit – Have a hauntingly good Hallowe’en with this wickedly funny Grand Theatre co-production of Noël Coward’s iconic supernatural comedy starring BAFTA winning actress Susan Wooldridge (Hope and Glory, Jewel in The Crown) as madcap medium Madame Arcati. Tickets from £15.

October 30: Tales for the Witching Hour – Join story tellers Zowie Swan, Barry McCann and Deborah Contessa for an evening of spine-chilling tales and conversation as The Grand celebrates the roots of the annual scarefest from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain when people believed the boundary between the living and the dead became blurred. In The STUDIO. Tickets £5.

Preston Playhouse

October 8-11: Relatively Speaking– Presented by Broughton Players, this play follows Greg and Ginny, who live together, but Greg is becoming somewhat suspicious that he is not the only man in her life, a mix up then creates a wildly hilarious situation Tickets from £12

October 22-25: Short Sharp Shocks– Presented by the Hall Players, Nightmares Anonymous, the self-help group of your dreams, bring you four darkly comic tales of mystery, murder and the supernatural. Tickets from £12

October 29: Gary Meikle ‘Neurospicy’– The comedian, recently diagnosed as neurodivergent, brings you a brand new show where he’ll provide a first hand insight from his delusional eyes to what goes on in his ever expanding mind with stories of how he’s managed to survive through a life of total confusement to how and why he now prefer to be alone, mostly!! Tickets from £12

Gary Meikle brings his Neurospicy show to Preston Playhouse in October

Chorley Theatre

October 2: Kieran Hogson ‘Voice of Amerca’– The four time Edinburgh comedy award nominee explores how a scared world feels about the USA and impersonates a bunch of old prospectors and former Presidents. Tickets £20

October 11: The Totally Improved Musical –Every night is opening night as these top improvisers compose brand-new comedy musicals from your title suggestions. Tickets £8

October 13-18: The Knicker Spy– This thrilling play is the untold fascinating true story of an opera singer from Wigan who charmed Adolf Hitler while helping Britain win World War II. Tickets £10

October 14: Peter James in Conversation with Louise Minchin– Peter, the author behind the Roy Grace novels, will be in-conversation with author and TV presenter Louise Minchin telling all about his latest novel The Hawk is Dead and the links with Buckingham Palace. Tickets £27

Peter James will be in conversation with Louise Minchin | various

October 17: The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican– Far from being your typical folk ensemble, this cult-like collective of like-minded knit-wear enthusiasts are determined to follow in their spiritual father’s immortal footsteps and keep his legacy alive. Tickets £22.50

October 19: Kate Mosse– Ebb & flo bookshop bring award-winning writer and feminist Kate Mosse to Chorley Theatre with her latest book Feminist History For Every Day of the Year featuring a talk, audience Q&A and book signing. Tickets £26 with a book., £12 without

October 22: Tom Houghton ‘Deep’ – After a phenomenal, sold-out, international tour, plus, a second round of supporting Milton Jones, he man who asked us, “Do you ski?” is turning everything upside down and asking, “Do you scuba?”. Tickets £20

October 23: Matt Richardson ‘Brash’– The comedian and presenter explores how attempting to navigate a world of mate’s kids, mortgages and village life is proving a challenge for the guy who can’t resist causing a scene. Tickets £16

October 24: Knightmare Live–Based on the cult TV classic, Knightmare, the hilarious, award winning show returns for its 10th anniversary (now in its 2nd year!) Tickets £19

October 25: Manford’s Comedy Club – A regular event in which Jason and his team select some of the best circuit comedians and send them to Chorley Theatre for a great night of comedy. Tickets £13.50

Mark Steel heads to Chorley Theatre for two nights | Show poster

October 28-29: Mark Steel ‘The Leopard in My House’– Join multi award-winning, BAFTA-nominated writer and comedian Mark Steel for his new tour where the topic is his battle with throat cancer which he is currently winning (thankfully). Tickets £18

October 30: Telling Tales with Jenn Ashworth, hosted by Joanne Sefton – A live literary evening which brings together a select handful of new writers to share the stage with an invited guest author. Tickets £5

October 31: The Magic of Terry Pratchett – Join author and comedian Marc Burrows on a journey through the life and work of Sir Terry Pratchett, based on his Locus Award-winning biography and officially endorsed by the author’s estate. Tickets £18.50

Lancaster Grand Theatre

October 3-11: Spider’s Web – Lancaster Footlights presents this Agatha Christie tale which promises a unique mix of suspense and humour. Tickets £13.

Oct 13: An Audience with cricketing legend Sir Alastair Cook – The evening will be hosted by ex England cricketer & England cricket selector Geoff Miller. Tickets £32.50

Oct 15: Legends of American Country Show – The upcoming tour will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette and Kenny Rogers and new tributes to icons Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, The Chicks and the new kid on the block Luke Combs Tickets £26

Oct 18: The Magic of The Beatles– The incredible cast that not only look and sound like John, Paul, George, and Ringo, they also generate that same, famed incredible excitement that was the trademark of the greatest group the world has ever seen – with the Fab Four’s unique sense of humour thrown in for good measure too. Tickets £28

Oct 19: Annabel Croft ‘From Tennis Balls to Glitter Balls’ – In her first ever theatre tour, Annabel invites you behind the scenes of the world’s greatest tennis tournaments, sharing unforgettable moments from her career. Tickets £30

Annabel Croft is hosting an evening with at Lancaster Grand Theatre on October 19 | Getty Images for the NTA's

Oct 22: An Evening with Henry Cole – The evening will be hosted by Henry’s good friend & renowned prankster Steve ‘Stravos’ Parrish.Tickets £32

Oct 23: Kerry Ellis: Queen of the West End – The star looks back on her illustrious career, singing songs from the biggest musicals and telling stories about how she came to play roles. Tickets £30

Oct 24: Alfie Moore: Acopalypse Now – In his brand new tour show, the police officer turned comedian has the antidote to the breakdown of law and order, fake news and the price of baked beans. Sold out

Oct 25: Crown Ballet presents ’The Nutcracker’ – A true masterpiece of Tchaikovsky’s repertoire, The Nutcracker is a charming fairy tale that captures the spirit of the holiday season. Tickets £25

Oct 26: The Phantoms Starring Lee Mead – A spellbinding night of music celebrating the most beloved musicals of all time. Tickets £35

Oct 31: How Sweet It Is – This live show combines first class music with slickest choreography and an amazing band, to deliver the best Motown experience you will ever have. Tickets £29