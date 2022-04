Andrew took the photos during trips out in his light aircraft, and has kindly allowed us to share them with our readers.

The shots include images from right across the district – see if you can spot any local landmarks, or maybe even your own house!

This is the fourth time we have featured Andrew’s photos, and you can see the previous photo galleries here, here and here.

1. Right on track Warton stock car track. Photo: Andrew Brier Photo Sales

2. Crossing the line The railway line runs through Lancaster. Photo: Andrew Brier Photo Sales

3. Under construction New homes being built by the side of the M6. Photo: Andrew Brier Photo Sales

4. Wind energy Wind turbines in Heysham. Photo: Andrew Brier Photo Sales