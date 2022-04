Andrew Brier, who lives in Heysham, took the photos during trips out in his light aircraft, and generously allowed us to share them with our readers.

The shots include images from right across the district – see if you can spot any local landmarks, or maybe even your own home!

This is the third time we have featured Andrew’s photos, and we’ll be sharing more in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out.

Our first two galleries of Andrew’s photos can be seen here and here.

1. Morecambe FC's high flyers Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium and beyond. Photo: Andrew Brier

2. Wind energy Wind turbines near Heysham. Photo: Andrew Brier

3. River views Bridge over the River Lune. Photo: Andrew Brier

4. WGAR-31-03-22-andrew brier aerial pics 45-NW Sand art on show at Arnside. Photo: Andrew Brier