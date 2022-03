Andrew Brier, who lives in Heysham, took the photos during trips out in his light aircraft, and generously allowed us to share them with our readers.

The shots include images from right across the district – see if you can spot any local landmarks, or maybe even your own home!

This is the second time we have featured Andrew’s photos, and we’ll be sharing more in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out.

Our first gallery of Andrew’s photos can be seen here.

1. Heading out to sea The River Lune heading towards the estuary. Photo: Andrew Brier

2. Crossing the Lune The railway line crosses the Lune and New Quay Road. Photo: Andrew Brier

3. Glasson Dock The village and port of Glasson Dock on the banks of the Lune. Photo: Andrew Brier

4. Kingsway views... The brightly-coloured apartment block at the gateway to the city from Caton Road is easy to spot! Photo: Andrew Brier