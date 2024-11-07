Residents have shared an outpouring of grief after a crash on the M6 in Lancashire killed a lorry driver and injured five others.

A lorry travelling northbound smashed through the central reservation before crashing into several other vehicles and overturning.

The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, sadly died at the scene.

The driver of a Ford Transit, a man in his 40s, and the driver of a Suzuki Swift, a woman in her 40s, also suffered “serious injuries”.

Three other people suffered “more minor injuries” in the crash.

Social media users shared their love and support for the lorry driver’s family, as well as the other people who were injured in the collision.

Cheryl O'Connor said: “So sad. Thinking of the deceased and family, also all involved.”

Jackie Alty said: “How sad. My heart goes out to the families and friends.”

Elaine Brown said: “Tragic condolences to family.”

The motorway was closed in both directions following the crash while emergency services worked at the scene.

Diversions were put in place but delays were building on surrounding roads as motorists attempted to avoid the motorway.

The crash came as thousands of football fans from Sunderland travelled along the M6 to reach Preston, where the two teams were due to kick off at 8pm.

The northbound carriageway reopened at around 4am the following day, but lane three remained closed for emergency barrier repairs.

At 12.25pm, National Highways confirmed the southbound carriageway had also reopened with lane three closed.

Lancashire Police warned motorists traffic may be heavier than usual due to the lane closures.

A spokesman for the force said: “If you have a satnav or mobile maps app, we'd recommend mapping your journey before setting off and leaving extra time to get to your destination.

“Drive safely and thank you for your patience.”

Anyone who has any information that may help police [email protected] 101, quoting 0564 of November 6.