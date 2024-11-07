The M6 has reopened after a lorry driver was killed when his truck smashed through the central reservation in Lancashire.

A lorry travelling northbound smashed through the central reservation before crashing into several other vehicles and overturning.

The M6 has reopened in both directions after a lorry driver was killed and five others were injured in a crash in Lancashire

The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, sadly died at the scene.

The driver of a Ford Transit, a man in his 40s, and the driver of a Suzuki Swift, a woman in her 40s, also suffered “serious injuries”.

Three other people suffered “more minor injuries” in the crash.

The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

Diversions were put in place but delays were building on surrounding roads as motorists attempted to avoid the motorway.

The crash came as thousands of football fans from Sunderland travelled along the M6 to reach Preston, where the two teams were due to kick off at 8pm.

The northbound carriageway reopened at around 4am the following day, but lane three remained closed for emergency barrier repairs.

At 12.25pm, National Highways confirmed the southbound carriageway had also reopened with lane three closed.

Lancashire Police warned motorists traffic may be heavier than usual due to the lane closures.

A spokesman for the force said: “If you have a satnav or mobile maps app, we'd recommend mapping your journey before setting off and leaving extra time to get to your destination.

“Drive safely and thank you for your patience.”

Anyone who has any information that may help police should [email protected] call 101, quoting 0564 of November 6.