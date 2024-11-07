Pictures and video show extent of M6 repairs after lorry driver killed and five injured in Lancashire crash

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 14:40 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 14:46 BST

Repairs to the central reservation on the M6 are underway after a lorry driver was killed in a crash in Lancashire.

The ten-vehicle collision occurred between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at around 11.20am on Wednesday.

The northbound carriageway reopened at around 4am on Thursday, but lane three remained closed for emergency barrier repairs.

At 12.25pm, National Highways confirmed the southbound carriageway had also reopened with lane three closed.

These were the scenes after the motorway reopened:

A lorry travelling northbound smashed through the central reservation before crashing into several other vehicles and overturning.

The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, sadly died at the scene.

The driver of a Ford Transit, a man in his 40s, and the driver of a Suzuki Swift, a woman in her 40s, also suffered “serious injuries”.

Three other people suffered “more minor injuries” in the crash.

