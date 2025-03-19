Tourists will now have to pay to visit Lancaster City Museum

A revised admissions policy at Lancaster City Museum will help to protect the district’s rich history and vibrant cultural heritage while raising vital funds to support their future.

From April 1 adult visitors who live outside of the LA1-LA6 postcodes will be charged a small entry fee.

Entry to the Lancaster City and Maritime Museums will be £5 each, while a visit to the Cottage Museum will cost just £2.

There are also new ticketing options to offer flexibility and great value:

Lancaster City Museum.

• Two-adult joint ticket: £8 for entry to either the Lancaster City or Maritime Museums

• Weekly pass: £8 per person for access to all Lancaster City Council-run museum sites for a week

• Annual pass: £10 per person for unlimited entry to all three museums for a year

People living in the LA1 to LA6 postcode areas will continue to enjoy free entry to the City and Maritime museums to ensure local history enthusiasts are able to explore the district’s fascinating past at no cost.

Carers accompanying a disabled visitor will also receive free entry.

As is the case currently, local adult visitors will be asked to pay an entry fee to the Cottage Museum, with a visit costing £2.

Councillor Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, emphasised the importance of these changes: "The Maritime Museum has charged an entry fee for people visiting from outside the local area for many years and these changes bring the City Museum in line with this existing charging policy.

“Initially the additional funds we raise will be used to refurbish the staircase at the City Museum, and it seems reasonable to ask visitors to contribute, just as local people do through their council tax.

“Longer term, the changes will ensure the sustainability of these treasured institutions and support the maintenance and development of our museums for future generations to enjoy.”

For information about what’s on and details of future exhibitions visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/museums