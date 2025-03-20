Take a journey through Ariana Grande’s greatest hits at Lancaster Grand
This exciting live show, taking place on Sunday, March 30 at 5pm, features the sensational Hannah Thomas, a full live band, and an ensemble of professional dancers.
Audiences can expect a dynamic production that takes them on a journey through Ariana Grande’s greatest hits, as well as songs from the blockbuster movie and musical fantasy
Wicked.
The show will include performances of One Last Time, 7 Rings, Side to Side, Bang Bang, Break Free, Into You, Thank U, Next, Save Your Tears, Defying Gravity, Popular, and many more.
With elaborate costumes, stunning choreography, and immersive storytelling, Wickedly HAriana offers a high-energy theatrical experience that will appeal to both pop music lovers
and musical theatre fans.
Tickets are now available for this must-see event.
Available via the box office on 01524 64695 or online at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/