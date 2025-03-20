Take a journey through Ariana Grande’s greatest hits at Lancaster Grand

Lancaster Grand Theatre is set to host Wickedly HAriana, the first theatrical production celebrating the career of contemporary music icon Ariana Grande.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exciting live show, taking place on Sunday, March 30 at 5pm, features the sensational Hannah Thomas, a full live band, and an ensemble of professional dancers.

Audiences can expect a dynamic production that takes them on a journey through Ariana Grande’s greatest hits, as well as songs from the blockbuster movie and musical fantasy

Wicked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wickedly HAriana – a theatrical celebration of Ariana Grande comes to Lancaster Grand Theatre.

The show will include performances of One Last Time, 7 Rings, Side to Side, Bang Bang, Break Free, Into You, Thank U, Next, Save Your Tears, Defying Gravity, Popular, and many more.

With elaborate costumes, stunning choreography, and immersive storytelling, Wickedly HAriana offers a high-energy theatrical experience that will appeal to both pop music lovers

and musical theatre fans.

Tickets are now available for this must-see event.

Available via the box office on 01524 64695 or online at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/