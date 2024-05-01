Safety addressed by EDF Energy after steam leak at Heysham 1 power station

Heysham 1 power station.

The incident at Heysham 1 Power Station occurred on December 23 2023, while Reactor 1 was being returned to service when a valve controlling the flow of superheated steam from the reactor failed, resulting in a steam leak.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident, and there was no risk to nuclear safety, the public or the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, ONR identified the potential for serious personal injury, if people had been present in the area near the valve.

Mike Webb, ONR’s superintending inspector for operating reactors, said: “Since serving the notice we have worked closely with EDF and are satisfied that they have complied with the notice by addressing this safety shortfall.