Safety addressed by EDF Energy after steam leak at Heysham 1 power station

EDF Energy has complied with an improvement notice given by The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) after a steam leak at Heysham 1 power station last year.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st May 2024, 15:28 BST
Heysham 1 power station.
Heysham 1 power station.

The incident at Heysham 1 Power Station occurred on December 23 2023, while Reactor 1 was being returned to service when a valve controlling the flow of superheated steam from the reactor failed, resulting in a steam leak.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident, and there was no risk to nuclear safety, the public or the environment.

However, ONR identified the potential for serious personal injury, if people had been present in the area near the valve.

Steam leak at Heysham 1 power station put staff safety at risk

Mike Webb, ONR’s superintending inspector for operating reactors, said: “Since serving the notice we have worked closely with EDF and are satisfied that they have complied with the notice by addressing this safety shortfall.

“The work was completed before the return to service of the two reactors at Heysham 1.”

