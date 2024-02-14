Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ONR has served the notice on operators Energy Nuclear Generation (EDF) following the incident on December 23 while Reactor 1 was being returned to service.

A valve controlling the flow of superheated steam from the reactor failed, resulting in the leak.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident, and there was no risk to nuclear safety, the public or the environment, says the ONR.

Heysham 1 power station.

However, ONR identified the potential for serious personal injury, if people had been present in the area near the valve.

Mike Webb, ONR’s Superintending Inspector for Operating Reactors, said: “Our investigation found that EDF had failed to ensure that the valve system was properly maintained and, by failing to do this, EDF had put at risk the safety of their employees.

“We will engage with EDF during the period of the improvement notice to ensure positive progress is made to address the shortfall.”

ONR has issued the improvement notice to EDF under the Pressure Systems Safety Regulations 2000 (PSSR) Regulation 12 (Maintenance) and the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 Section 2(1).