Baylight 2023 was a spectacular success and this year’s event promises to be even bigger and better.

The festival kicks off on Thursday (February 15) with a light art trail a mile long on Morecambe promenade, featuring interactive and visually stunning light artworks from local, national and international artists.

A giant sea monster will invade Morecambe's Winter Gardens as part of the festival. The marine creature's huge inflatable tentacles will spill out from the balcony at the historic promenade theatre as part of the stunning light festival.

Friday night (February 16) sees an Under the Sea parade take to Marine Road Central from 6-7pm. Expect a dancing octopus, shoals of fish, disco jellyfish and lit up floats.

Baylight ‘24 takes place in Morecambe from February 15-17, 6pm-10pm.

For more information visit https://baylightmorecambe.co.uk/

1 . baylight steve pendrill 2.jpg An illuminated promenade during Morecambe's Baylight '23 festival. Photo: Steve Pendrill Photography Photo Sales

3 . Baylight '23 The impressive Winter gardens laser show. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales