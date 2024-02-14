News you can trust since 1837
Pictures and video from last year's spectacular Morecambe Baylight festival to get you in the mood with 2024 event just days away

With just two days to go until Baylight 2024, we thought you might enjoy this look back at last year’s event.
By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Baylight 2023 was a spectacular success and this year’s event promises to be even bigger and better.

The festival kicks off on Thursday (February 15) with a light art trail a mile long on Morecambe promenade, featuring interactive and visually stunning light artworks from local, national and international artists.

A giant sea monster will invade Morecambe's Winter Gardens as part of the festival. The marine creature's huge inflatable tentacles will spill out from the balcony at the historic promenade theatre as part of the stunning light festival.

Friday night (February 16) sees an Under the Sea parade take to Marine Road Central from 6-7pm. Expect a dancing octopus, shoals of fish, disco jellyfish and lit up floats.

Baylight ‘24 takes place in Morecambe from February 15-17, 6pm-10pm.

For more information visit https://baylightmorecambe.co.uk/

An illuminated promenade during Morecambe's Baylight '23 festival.

An illuminated promenade during Morecambe's Baylight '23 festival. Photo: Steve Pendrill Photography

Crowds enjoying the light festival.

Crowds enjoying the light festival. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

The impressive Winter gardens laser show.

The impressive Winter gardens laser show. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Laser beams shine out from the Winter Gardens theatre during Baylight '23 in Morecambe. Picture: Steve Pendrill Photography

Laser beams shine out from the Winter Gardens theatre during Baylight '23 in Morecambe. Picture: Steve Pendrill Photography Photo: Steve Pendrill Photography

