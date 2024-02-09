Rarely seen old pictures show a remarkably different Lancaster back in the 1950s

Although war was now over, rationing continued until 1953 for sweets, chocolate and sugar, and 1954 for meat and all other food.

Life was getting a little easier in the home thanks to new gadgets including electric cookers, fridges and vacuum cleaners.

And holidays became more popular with seaside resorts like Morecambe being the destination for many living in industrial towns.

Those who could afford it bought a television to watch the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, a spectacle not to be repeated for another 70 years.

We are grateful to Andrew Reilly and Lancaster Past & Present for these photographs of Lancaster seven decades ago.

1 . Fifties nostalgia A view of Common Garden Street showing 1950s shops that are long gone. Photo: Photo courtesy of Andrew Reilly, Lancaster Past and Present Photo Sales

2 . Fifties nostalgia A view of the A6 through Scotforth in the Fifties. Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Reilly, Lancaster Past and Present Photo Sales

3 . Fifties nostalgia Dalton Square is named as Town Hall Square in this image from the 1950s. Photo: Photo courtesy of Andrew Reilly, Lancaster Past and Present Photo Sales