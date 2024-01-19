News you can trust since 1837
Back to the 70s: 16 great old pictures show just how different Lancaster looked 50 years ago

The 1970s was a decade of considerable change for the Lancaster district as can be seen in the black and white photos here taken by the late Alister Firth.
By Louise Bryning
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT

But what were you doing in the decade that brought us Glam Rock and flares?

Perhaps you were born in the Seventies, got married or attended one of the traditional local events like the William Smith Festival.

Why not share your photographs and memories with us? Email [email protected]

Market Street in Lancaster before pedestrianisation in the 70s.

1. Back to the 70s

Market Street in Lancaster before pedestrianisation in the 70s. Photo: Alister Firth

Construction of Greyhound Bridge under way in the Seventies.

2. Back to the 70s

Construction of Greyhound Bridge under way in the Seventies. Photo: Alister Firth

Lancaster's historic Music Room was in a sad state of repair in the 1970s.

3. Back to the 70s

Lancaster's historic Music Room was in a sad state of repair in the 1970s. Photo: Alister Firth

British Rail still ran trains in the 1970s.

4. Back to the 70s

British Rail still ran trains in the 1970s. Photo: Alister Firth

