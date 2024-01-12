23 retro pictures take you back to Lancaster and Morecambe 20 years ago

Can you remember what was making the headlines in Lancaster and Morecambe 20 years ago?

A search through our archives reminded us of Star Wars movie fans flocking to Lancaster & Morecambe College where actor Dave Prowse, who played the part of Darth Vader, and Kenny Baker, who was R2D2, put in an appearance at a Star Wars Convention.

Morecambe also welcomed a host of spiky-haired visitors for the Punk Festival.

And in Lancaster, The Princess Royal went to jail when she paid a visit to the former Lancaster Castle Prison.

Sadly, 2024 also saw the Morecambe Bay cockling tragedy and the deaths of 23 Chinese cockle pickers who got trapped by the tide on February 5.

20 years ago Speed protestors on South Road, Morecambe. Photo: Jason Bellinger

20 years ago Rescue workers carry bodies into an ambulance at Morecambe Lifeboat Station on Friday February 6, 2004, after the Morecambe Bay cockling disaster in which 23 Chinese people lost their lives. Photo: PA photo: Phil Noble.

20 years ago Star Wars actor Dave Prowse, who played the part of Darth Vader, with Lee and Rebecca Hawkesford and Joshua and Thomas Barry at a Star Wars Convention at Lancaster & Morecambe College. Photo: Garth Hamer