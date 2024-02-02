News you can trust since 1837
Fascinating old pictures take you all the way back to Lancaster in the 1940s

The 1940s was a decade of two halves – war and peace.
By Louise Bryning
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT

And Lancaster city centre looked quite different from how it does now, especially on the roads which were virtually traffic free as car production was limited during wartime and the average cost of a vehicle in the Forties was around £300.

At the beginning of the decade, World War Two had barely begun but preparations were already being made for a Home Guard – or ‘Dad’s Army’ – in the city with another unit being formed for Morecambe and Heysham.

It wasn’t until 1943 that Lancashire established the Women’s Home Guard Auxiliaries.

Volunteers in Lancaster went to sign up at the Town Hall which is included in some of the photographs we feature today, thanks to Andrew Reilly of Lancaster Past & Present.

Dalton Square in the Forties.

1. Looking back

Dalton Square in the Forties. Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Reilly, Lancaster Past & Present

Horse drawn vehicles were still on the roads in the 1940s as shown in this photo of Penny Street.

2. Looking back

Horse drawn vehicles were still on the roads in the 1940s as shown in this photo of Penny Street. Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Reilly, Lancaster Past & Present

A relatively traffic free shot of a two-way King Street.

3. Looking back

A relatively traffic free shot of a two-way King Street. Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Reilly, Lancaster Past & Present

Empty shops in Market Street in the Forties as well as Bate & Gorst.

4. Looking back

Empty shops in Market Street in the Forties as well as Bate & Gorst. Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Reilly, Lancaster Past & Present

