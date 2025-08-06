Prime Minister urges all concerned to ‘do the right thing’ for Morecambe FC

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge has thanked the Prime Minister for his support after he spoke out about Morecambe FC.

Speaking to Rayo, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he is very concerned by the current situation and is urging all concerned with the club to "do the right thing".

Sir Keir Starmer said: "I'm very concerned about the situation and urge all concerned to do the right thing to ensure that we get the outcome that every Morecambe fan, every football fan wants, which is a thriving and successful club.

"It is really important. Morecambe Football Club matters to the people of Morecambe, to the community, to the fans. Fans were queuing to get the kit in recent days notwithstanding the difficulties.

"These are pride of place issues and whether it's Morecambe or other clubs we have to do everything we can.

"In relation to the particular case of Morecambe, I want everybody to do the right thing so that Morecambe can thrive.

"But I would say this across all football clubs, particularly those that are struggling, we need to protect them. We need to do everything we can to make sure that they survive and thrive."

Former club officials said an offer from the prospective buyers, Panjab Warriors, remains on the table despite fears the club would "officially shut".

Morecambe remain under embargo, ahead of the upcoming season and have also been removed from the National League Cup.