Police seize shotguns and ammunition in Kendal during firearms safety operation

Operation Crosshair sees specialist officers attending the addresses of firearms certificate holders to check they are adhering to the strict terms of their firearms certificate and that they do not present a risk to the public safety.

The addresses chosen for Op Crosshair visits are identified as a result of intelligence received regarding potential firearms certificate breaches, as well as association with illegal drug use.

The officers attended the addresses and, as well as checking the firearms were present and correctly and safely stored, they also carried out drugs wipe checks with certificate holders to ensure their judgement and self-control is not impaired through illegal substance misuse/ensure they did not present a danger to the public safety.

Police seized shotguns and ammunition during a firearms safety operation in Cumbria. Picture from Cumbria Police.

At the weekend, five addresses were visited.

Of those, three certificate-holders passed drugs wipes, with no further causes of concern identified.

At one address in the Kendal area, the certificate holder failed a drug wipe. As a result, three shotguns and ammunition were seized along with the certificate.

At another address in the Cartmel area, the certificate holder passed the drugs wipe but was found to be in breach of the terms of his firearms certificate on multiple counts, including storing firearms insecurely. As a result, firearms and shotguns were seized.

Cumbria Constabulary’s Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Blackwell: “In Cumbria there are over 10,000 legally-held firearms certificates, and it is important to make clear that the overwhelming majority – including the many who require a certificate as part of their working life - take their responsibilities as firearms certificate holders seriously and responsibly.

“Operation Crosshair will not involve engagement with all firearms certificate holders, or even random selection, but will instead continue to be intelligence-led, focusing on individuals where there are concerns regarding potential firearms certificate breaches.