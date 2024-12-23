Phenomenal interest in auction of Eric Morecambe’s collection of treasures sparks move to Burton Albion football stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Huge interest in an auction of comedy legend Eric Morecambe’s lifetime of treasures has sparked a move – to a football stadium.

Hansons Auctioneers planned to host the sale of more than 800 lots from the Morecambe family home at its Derbyshire saleroom in Etwall, near Derby.

However, following a phenomenal response from potential bidders, the January 10-11 sale and viewing days will now take place at the Pirelli Stadium, home to Burton Albion Football Club in nearby Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “When news of the sale broke on November 18 our phones never stopped ringing. We were overwhelmed by enquiries from the UK and across the world. Hundreds of orders flooded in from people keen to buy copies of the sale catalogues before they’d even been printed. It soon became apparent we needed a much larger venue to accommodate everyone wishing to view lots and bid.

“We’re very grateful to Burton Albion, a club we have close connections to which is only about 10 minutes’ drive from our Derbyshire saleroom. It has superb facilities, bags of parking and plenty of space to accommodate Eric Morecambe’s legions of fans. Eric was a big football fan himself so I’m sure he would have approved. He famously supported Luton Town and some lots in the sale pay homage to his favourite team.

“We anticipate continued strong interest – bidding is already under way online – and look forward to honouring the life of Britain’s greatest comedy legend in this extraordinary auction.”

Some 40 years after the nation lost him, everything from the iconic genius’s glasses to the piano he practised on to deliver a famous Morecambe and Wise Christmas special TV sketch with conductor André Previn – the one where Eric ‘plays all the right notes but not necessarily in the right order’ – are set to go under the hammer.

His antiques, collectibles and art, including a painting of the star by royal portrait artist Richard Stone, will show the ‘other side’ of the man who made millions laugh. Away from the TV studios, he liked fishing, birdwatching and collecting everything from clocks and fob watches to beer mats.

The lots, the entire contents of Brachefield, Eric’s former home in Harpenden, Herts, also demonstrate his dedication to his comedy craft. Secrets of his success are revealed by a mountain of never-before-seen items including scores of gag and sketch ideas. Letters from royalty and comedy legends such as Ronnie Barker and Miranda Hart are also included in the sale.

The Eric Morecambe Collection can be viewed at the Pirelli Stadium, Princess Way, Burton-on-Trent [DE13 0AR] on January 5, 2pm-6pm; January 6pm-7pm, 10am-4pm; January 8, 10am-8pm, and January 9, 10am-3pm. At 2pm on each viewing day, Eric Morecambe’s daughter Gail Stuart, 71, will give a talk about her father and host a question-and-answer session. Entry by printed catalogue only, available to purchase at the stadium for £25, one catalogue admits two.

The Eric Morecambe Collection will be offered by Hansons Auctioneers on January 10-11, 2025 at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium, Princess Way, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire DE13 0AR.

Visit https://ericmorecambe.com/ to order a catalogue.