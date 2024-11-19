22 fascinating pictures of comedy legend Eric Morecambe’s collection of treasures to be sold at auction

A lifetime of showbiz memorabilia and personal items from the comedian's former home, Brachefield in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, will go up for sale after his widow, Joan, died aged 97, in March.

The collection includes telegrams from the late Prince Philip and letters from Margaret Thatcher and fellow comics Ronnie Barker and Tommy Cooper.

Morecambe's daughter Gail Stuart, who lives in Northamptonshire, said it had been an "interesting year" for herself and her siblings with a "real sense of it being the end of an era".

Morecambe met comedy partner Ernie Wise in 1940 aged 14 and despite a wartime separation formed an enduring double-act.

They had many lean years touring theatres before they broke into TV and by 1977 their Christmas special was watched by 28 million viewers.

More than 40 years after Morecambe's death in 1984, Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire will offer his belongings via 700 lots in January.

Morecambe's three children, Gail, Gary and Steven will give fans of the comedy star the opportunity to own some of his belongings.

Items include his glasses, the piano he practised on, a painting of the star by royal portrait artist Richard Stone, annotated joke books and piles of sketch ideas.

Gary Morecambe, 58, an author from London, said the family were "genuinely excited" about the auction of their parents' lifelong possessions.

He said seeing the memorabilia go to new homes marked a definitive end of a wonderful era that "for Gail and I at least, began in the 1950s".

"I think what makes it such a unique occasion, and such a momentous time in our lives, is that our mother barely touched anything in the house after our father's death.

"Hence we have had everything quite literally under the same roof for 56 years.

"When thinking about my father, it's always easy to contemplate the great comedian he unquestionably was to the detriment of the other side of his life - the home-loving man, who had a serious passion for the natural world."

Ms Stuart, 71, added that while growing up she had no idea her childhood was blessed with the material surroundings and "special individuals...our parents".

"Both had great gifts, both made their lives about family, both were always kind, humble, honest. Both received an OBE. All my memories are in glorious Technicolor.

"We grew up sharing Dad with the British people, the amazing fans. It wasn't until Dad died that I realised the affection for Dad and for Morecambe and Wise ran so deep."

Hansons sale manager Victoria Sheppard said entering Brachefield after Mrs Morecambe died was like entering a "shrine" to Eric and was "truly magical".

She said: "Fascinating finds include loving letters from Eric's parents and a poignant message from Ernie Wise revealing how close the pair came to splitting up...thankfully that never happened."

The collection will be offered on January 10 and 11, with the catalogue due to go live on December 1.

1 . Eric Morecambe collection Eric's spectacles plus two press photos and pipe, £2,000-£4,000. Credit Hansons. Photo: Hansons Auctioneers Photo Sales

2 . Eric Morecambe collection 1970s Christmas photo with, front, Eric and Joan Morecambe, back from left, Paul Jarvis, the Morecambe children Steven, Gary and Gail -Credit Hansons. Photo: Hansons Auctioneers Photo Sales

3 . Eric Morecambe collection A young Morecambe and Wise - Credit Hansons. Photo: Hansons Auctioneers Photo Sales