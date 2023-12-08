News you can trust since 1837
Old pictures from the 1990s in Lancaster and Morecambe include Jarvis Cocker, Coronation Street's Jenny McAlpine and 'Amy Winehouse'

These pictures take us back to some of the events making the headlines in the Lancaster district in the 1990s.
There are a few famous faces amongst them including Jarvis Cocker of Pulp, Coronation Street stars Vicky Binns and Jenny McAlpine, Morecambe-born designer Wayne Hemingway and Eric Morecambe’s son, Gary Morecambe.

We hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane.

Jarvis Cocker from Pulp at The Dome in Morecambe in 1995.

Jarvis Cocker from Pulp at The Dome in Morecambe in 1995.

Winners and runner-ups in a Lancaster City Council gardening competition together with organisers and judges at the presentation held at Lancaster Town Hall.

Winners and runner-ups in a Lancaster City Council gardening competition together with organisers and judges at the presentation held at Lancaster Town Hall.

Health visitor Sam Whittle (back left) and outreach worker for Appletree Nursery Karen Hall (back right) with mums and babies at a Baby Massage Class held at Hala Community Centre.

Health visitor Sam Whittle (back left) and outreach worker for Appletree Nursery Karen Hall (back right) with mums and babies at a Baby Massage Class held at Hala Community Centre.

Claire Metcalfe presents a cheque worth £2,043.66p to Coronary Care at The Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Claire raised the money with a sponsored three-mile swim. Receiving the cheque are Staff Nurses Kim Shield and Anna Evans, and Charge Nurse John Douglas.

Claire Metcalfe presents a cheque worth £2,043.66p to Coronary Care at The Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Claire raised the money with a sponsored three-mile swim. Receiving the cheque are Staff Nurses Kim Shield and Anna Evans, and Charge Nurse John Douglas.

