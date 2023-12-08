Old pictures from the 1990s in Lancaster and Morecambe include Jarvis Cocker, Coronation Street's Jenny McAlpine and 'Amy Winehouse'
These pictures take us back to some of the events making the headlines in the Lancaster district in the 1990s.
By Debbie Butler
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 11:14 GMT
There are a few famous faces amongst them including Jarvis Cocker of Pulp, Coronation Street stars Vicky Binns and Jenny McAlpine, Morecambe-born designer Wayne Hemingway and Eric Morecambe’s son, Gary Morecambe.
We hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane.
