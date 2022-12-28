Scenes of everyday life in Lancaster and Morecambe that will take you right back to 2000

The years seem to fly by as you get older so we’ve put together this gallery to take you back to millennium year.

We have delved into the archives to bring you the best picture memories from 2000 and what a year that was for some people in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

There were so many different events taking place. Were you part of any of them? Are you in one of the pictures?

We hope you enjoy your trip down memory lane.

1. Morecambe in 2000 Crowds at the Light And Water Festival in Morecambe. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Lancaster in 2000 Spectators at the Georgian Festival in Lancaster. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. Lancaster in 2000 The Remembrance Service in Lancaster. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. Morecambe in 2000 The Service of Remembrance parade to Morecambe Cenotaph Photo: National World Photo Sales