Scenes of everyday life in Lancaster and Morecambe that will take you right back to 2000

The years seem to fly by as you get older so we’ve put together this gallery to take you back to millennium year.

By Debbie Butler
3 minutes ago

We have delved into the archives to bring you the best picture memories from 2000 and what a year that was for some people in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

There were so many different events taking place. Were you part of any of them? Are you in one of the pictures?

We hope you enjoy your trip down memory lane.

1. Morecambe in 2000

Crowds at the Light And Water Festival in Morecambe.

Photo: National World

2. Lancaster in 2000

Spectators at the Georgian Festival in Lancaster.

Photo: National World

3. Lancaster in 2000

The Remembrance Service in Lancaster.

Photo: National World

4. Morecambe in 2000

The Service of Remembrance parade to Morecambe Cenotaph

Photo: National World

