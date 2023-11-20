Morecambe teen stabbed 13-year-old boy in the back on Carnforth street

A 15-year-old boy from Morecambe has been sentenced to three years and four months youth custody after he stabbed a schoolboy in the back.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, launched an unprovoked attack on the 13-year-old, leaving the younger boy on the pavement with the knife sticking out of his back.

Police were called to Lancaster Road in Carnforth at 6.32pm on Saturday June 3 after reports of disorder.

Emergency services attended and found a teenager had been stabbed.

He was airlifted to hospital with severe injuries.

The attacker, who was 14 at the time, was found in woodland in Morecambe at 11.30pm on June 3, five hours after the attack.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to GBH with intent and possession of a hunting knife, and the earlier charge was dropped.